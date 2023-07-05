NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Sabres continue to work on deals for Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, and looking at forwards

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power: “There’s been alot of talk about extending Power & Dahlin, they met with both the camps I heard at the combine and at the draft, BUF feels it’s very positive, both players said they want to be there long-term, so they’re going to work @ getting both of those guys done”

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they were looking to sign some forwards when free agency opened on Saturday but they weren’t able to.

“Got close on one of them, didn’t happen,” he said. “But they weren’t things that I was willing to compromise and chase to overpay or anything like that.”

The Sabres lost forward Jack Quinn to an Achilles tendon injury that will cause him to miss a possibly half the season.

“(The injury) changes in terms of what our forward group looks like, but I also think there’s a lot of internal competition in spots that people are going to come into training camp hungry for, and some really good young players are going to push,” Adams said. “And we also want to maintain flexibility with where we go from here. There’s still free agents out there that we can talk to and see where it is.”

The Maple Leafs are trying to move goaltender Matt Murray

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: The Toronto Maple Leafs are over the salary cap ceiling and are looking to move Matt Murray and his $4.69 million salary cap hit. They are still looking for trade options.

If the Maple Leafs have a player going to salary arbitration, possibly Ilya Samsonov, a second buyout window opens. Also opening is another option for Murray, a buyout.