NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The answer may be from within the Buffalo Sabres, but they’re talking to teams

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Buffalo Sabres owner, Terry Pegula’s message to the team in Montreal was a show of support and the solution to their issues is within the room. The Sabres are seeing what’s available out there though.

“My impression from teams around the league is that the Sabres have been pretty active and having those discussions. The message they’re sending out is that if a team wants one of their best players or best young players, they want one of theirs back.

It’s not going to be a fire sale or anything like that.”

Could we see a Matt Murray NHL return?

TSN: With Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz being out for four to six weeks after a knee procedure, it could open the door for Matt Murray’s return to the NHL according to Chris Johnston.

It’s been 625 days since Murray was last in the NHL. He’s coming off a minor injury in the AHL, where he should start on Friday. After that, he could get a call-up. He missed almost all of last season after hip surgery.

Contract extension talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are ongoing

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said there is ongoing talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares. It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent and both sides are interested in what next year’s salary cap ceiling is going to be.

“Contract comparables that I know have been talked about are Claude Giroux, who has a three-year, $19.5 million deal that he signed in July of 2022 and Anze Kopitar, who signed a two-year extension at $7 million a year.”

Don’t believe that Tavares’ side has brought up Steven Stamkos‘ four-year, $8 million deal. Think Tavares is looking at less than that to stay in Toronto.

