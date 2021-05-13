NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and their Veteran Discontent

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres Sam Reinhart (born and raised in West Vancouver) when asked if he wanted to remain with the Sabres: “I don’t really have much to say right now. Gonna take some time, that stuff’s going to get figured out when the time comes.”

John Vogl: Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt on Eichel and Reinhart’s comments: “Obviously, you don’t want hear that. I’ve become friends with them. … It’s hard to hear.”

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen when asked if he were to be traded this offseason: “I’m fine with that.”

TSN: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that Jack Eichel hasn’t asked for a trade. Adams also doesn’t think that there is a disconnect between the team and Eichel regarding his injury.

Adams on some of the veterans questioning their future in Buffalo: “We are going to get this right with the people who want to be here.”

Adams said that interim coach Don Granato has done a “tremendous job” but added that he’ll be doing a wide-ranging search.

“I think (Granato) believes he’s ready and capable of being the head coach of this team, and now we’ll go through the process,” Adams said.

“It’s more about are you part of the solution and do you want to be here and do you want to be part of something great?” Adams said. “And do you want to make this fanbase proud or don’t you? And if the answer’s no, then we’ll make those decisions.”

He does understand some of their frustration with losing.