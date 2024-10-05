NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and Three Potential Trade Destinations for Jeremy Swayman

The Buffalo Sabres still have cap space for that top-six forward

Matthew Fairburn of the Athletic: The Buffalo Sabres could have $7 million in projected salary cap space to work with this season. They had been looking for a top-six forward this past offseason. Will GM Kevyn Adams find a trade partner?

It’s too early to tell which rental players could become available. The Sabres also have pending UFA Jordan Greenway, who could become a trade chip for Buffalo at some point.

Three possible trade destinations for Jeremy Swayman if they decide to go down that road

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: So Boston Bruins president Cam Neely thinks there are $64 million reasons that Jeremy Swayman should be in a Bruins jersey. That was news to Swayman’s agent who had never discussed that number with the Bruins.

The battle continues and with the ways things have turned, it seems like a potential trade may at least have to be considered as a possible outcome.

If the Bruins were to consider the idea, it would likely have to be to a Western Conference team, and a capable goaltender would need to be included coming back.

Potential trade destinations for Swayman could include:

Vegas Golden Knights – Goaltender Adin Hill has a year left at $4.9 million. If the Golden Knights were to retain 50% of William Karlsson‘s salary, would that interest the Bruins?

Utah Hockey Club – Utah has Karel Vejmelka (one year left) and Connor Ingram (two years left) as options for the Bruins. Although the Bruins are looking to win now, they may consider prospects. Utah likely won’t move their top guys but defenseman Dmitriy Simashev or forward Daniil But are interesting options.

Jeremy Swayman Contract Dispute Shows How Goalies Will Be Paid Moving Forward

Chicago Blackhawks – The Blackhawks could retain part of Petr Mrazek‘s $4.25 million cap hit. Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov likely are untouchables but Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore and Lukas Reichel might be options.