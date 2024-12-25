NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and Trade Talk Picking Up

The Buffalo Sabres may have had some offseason forward targets

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: There had been some offseason speculation that the Buffalo Sabres were after Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas and that a deal might have fallen through. A source recently said that the Necas didn’t have an offer to consider from the Sabres, and that the most likely destinations were Columbus or Winnipeg.

has wonder if the Sabres were talking to the Calgary Flames about Andrew Mangiapane before he was traded to Washington, or to the Winnipeg Jets about Nikolaj Ehlers.

Sources have been saying that the Sabres might have also been after Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich, who has a five-year, $5.75 million extension kick in next season.

Trade talk is picking up

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Teams are wondering and keeping an eye on the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers coming out of the holiday roster freeze and ahead of the trade deadline.

“That said, we probably all seem like a swarm of sharks with blood in the water to Chris and Kevyn,” said a rival NHL executive on the subject. “We’re all scouting them and waiting to see what happens here before the Holiday deadline and into the Trade Deadline.”

One executive things there could be a flurry of moves when the deadline lifts on December 28th. Deals are being set.

“If you told me in September, I’d be hearing about some of the players I’m hearing about at Christmas or New Year’s, I’d say no way,” the source said. “There are just more teams that, for whatever reason, aren’t where they or a lot of us expected them to be, and that’s created a stronger market, I think – at least in terms of chatter so far.”

