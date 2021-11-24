NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Areas of Need, UFAs That Could Be Trade, and Goaltender Options

Sabres needs and some UFAs that could be moved by the trade deadline

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: (mailbag) Expect the Buffalo Sabres to sign Ryan Johnson after the season. They are deep on the left side but he could play on his off side.

Doesn’t see the Sabres making a big free-agent splash and overpaying in the goalie market. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is close to being ready so there is no need to spend big. If they deem Luukkonen ready, they would re-sign Dustin Tokarski or bring in a veteran on a short term, reasonable contract. If Luukkonen isn’t ready they can got the trade route.

Right-handed defenseman Colin Miller is atop of the Sabres pending UFA list that will likely be traded. Also getting interest should include Vinnie Hinostroza, Drake Caggiula, Cody Eakin, Robert Hagg, Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski.

This offseason could see the Sabres targeting a top-six winger that can score and has some speed. They could also use someone for their bottom-six that has a forechecking presence – someone Yanni Gourde like.

RFA goaltenders may be more intriguing than UFA goaltenders for the Sabres

John Vogl of The Athletic: The Buffalo Sabres have goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Devon Levi and Erik Portillo in the system but they are ready. They are currently running Aaron Dell and Dustin Tokarski while Craig Anderson is hurt.

The list of pending UFAs includes Jack Campbell, Darcy Kuemper, Mikko Koskinen, Thomas Greiss, Braden Holtby and Joonas Korpisalo.

Pending RFA goaltenders are a little more intriguing to look at and include Vitek Vanecek, Ilya Samsonov, Alexandar Georgiev, Eric Comrie, Jake Oettinger and Joseph Woll.

The Dallas Stars have four goaltenders in Ottinger, Anton Khudobin, Braden Holtby and Ben Bishop.

Pending Buffalo Sabres free agents

Unrestricted free agents – Cody Eakin, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Hayden, Drake Caggiula, Johnny Boychuk, Colin Miller, Will Butcher, Robert Hagg, Mark Pysyk, Christian Wolanin, Craig Anderson, Aaron Dell, Dustin Tokarski, Brandon Davidson, Sean Malone, Ryan MacInnis, Ethan Prow, Andrew Oglevie, Jimmy Schuldt, and Ivan Chukarov.

Restricted free agents – Victor Olofsson, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Lawrence Pilut, Brandon Biro, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Brett Murray.