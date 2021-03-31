NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres Asking For A First For Taylor Hall But They May Not Get It

Will the Sabres hold out Hall eventually?

Pierre LeBrun: Wonder if/when the Buffalo Sabres decide to pull Taylor Hall out of their lineup to protect him from injury ahead of the trade deadline. Not all teams would do something like this but it may be smart to do consider this at some point.

Sabres may not get first for Hall

WGR 500: There are those around Buffalo who are hoping that the Sabres would be able to get a first-round pick for Taylor Hall. Elliotte Friedman:

“Yeah, I don’t see that right now, unless, the only way that changes is if there’s two or three teams that say that we absolutely have to have him. But thing is, he’s a rental this year, right? Unless he’s signed to a contract extension, he’s a rental. And you’re going to have to believe that it’s all going to change that quickly. If it’s Canada it’s through the quarantine, right? So it makes it tougher.”

TSN: Darren Dreger was asked on TSN about Taylor Hall and his value. Ed Olczyk had mentioned previously that the asking price included a first-round pick.

