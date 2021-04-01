NHL News: Avalanche Sign Newhook, and the Vancouver Canucks Extend Thatcher Demko

Avs sign Alex Newhook

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche sign forward Alex Newhook to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL).

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed 2019 first-round pick (No. 16) Alex Newhook to a three-year, entry-level deal. This deal kicks in this season and carries a $908,000 salary cap hit and a $1.49 million AAV.

2020-21: $782,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $50,000 GP bonus.

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 performance ‘A’ bonuses.

2022-23: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 performance ‘A’ bonuses.

The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year, $25 million extension

Rick Dhaliwal: Hearing that Demko doesn’t have any no-trade protection in any of the five years.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2021-22: $2.5 million base salary

2022-23: $3.5 million base salary, $1 million signing bonus

2023-24: $6 million base salary, $1 million signing bonus

2024-25: $6 million base salary

2025-26: $5 million base salary

Irfaan Gaffar: “That’s a great deal for Demko. Next orders of business should be Green/Clarke, Pettersson/Hughes in that order.”

Thomas Drance: “I’m a bit surprised that the sides opted to go long here. Thatcher Demko will carry the 13th highest cap hit among NHL goaltenders next season. He’s going to have to be an elite performer to provide surplus value on this deal.”

Iain MacIntyre: “Both term and salary for Thatcher Demko, 5×5 according to @FriedgeHNIC, fall between bridge deal and full-term contract for core player. But Canucks are obviously betting 25yo 1st-year starter is the real deal.”

Ian MacIntyre: “With money Canucks are investing in Thatcher Demko, who is still developing, and critical importance of goaltending, it’s vital that asst coach Ian Clark be re-signed. For proverbial drop in budget bucket, it would be reckless to let Clark get away after this season.”

Farhan Lalji: “5×5 is a big number for Demko after one elite month. JB buying high as most of us were expecting 3-4 years at 3.5-4m per. A great deal for him & if he can sustain this play it will look great for #Canucks in years 3-5. Just entering his prime. Now need to get his coaches signed”