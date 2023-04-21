NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Dahlin, Power, Okposo, Girgensons, Johnson and Goaltending

The Sabres want to lock up Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power long-term

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said on Tuesday that he has spoken to the agents of defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power and told them that he’d like to sign them to long-term contract extensions this offseason.

He’s already signed forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens, and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to long-term deals.

“You guys know my style,” said Adams. “I believe in when you have core pieces that you feel are going to be very important part of your franchise, I like to be proactive. Both him and Owen are critical pieces of this franchise moving and certainly have let their agents know how we feel about them, and we’ll work at it.

“These things, they take time, there’s a process that you go through. But I couldn’t imagine those two not part of us long-term.”

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers fans may have to be patient with the process

Dahlin is eligible to sign a contract extension after July 1st, and Power won’t be eligible until the following year.

GM Adams said that pending UFAs Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons can come back next season if they want.

2019 first-round pick Ryan Johnson had a video call with the team as week as he goes over an offer from the Sabres. He could opt for unrestricted free agency in August. The Sabres would get a 2024 second-round pick if he doesn’t sign.

If Girgensons returns, there might not be room for pending RFA Tyson Jost.

Will the Buffalo Sabres look to add a veteran goaltender?

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that he would be “very comfortable” if they went into next season with Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as their goalie tandem but adds.

“That net is nobody’s right now when we talk about the future,” said Granato. “It’s got to be earned and then re-earned and re-earned again. And that has to become that habit, that competitive mindset and good franchises become great when you have internal competition.”

NHL Trade Deadline Non-Impacts From The East

Will the Sabres decide to bring Eric Comrie back? He has a left at a $1.8 million cap hit. He was 5-1-1 in his last seven games. Will they search the goalie market this offseason for a veteran netminder?