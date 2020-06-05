NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Can’t see Eichel on the trade block

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Hard to see Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel on the trade block. It would take a lot for the Sabres to move him, if they’d consider it at all.

If they were to consider, it would take at least one key NHL player and a combination of high/top draft picks and prospects. It wouldn’t make sense to limit to just the other non-playoff teams, they would want everyone bidding. Sure Eichel is frustrated but he’ll back next year.

Don’t expect the Red Wings to go after a big, free agent goaltender

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Detroit Red Wings will continue their rebuild, being patient with their drafting and developing. Winning the draft lottery would definitely help their rebuild.

expects Dylan Larkin to be named team captain.

Pending UFA goaltender Jimmy Howard won’t be back. Jonathan Bernier has a year left on his deal and GM Steve Yzerman is unlikely to spend heavily on a goalie. So, don’t expect them to chase Jacob Markstrom or Braden Holtby.

Gostisbehere could be on the trade block this offseason

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: (mailbag) It is possible that the Philadelphia Flyers put defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on the trade block this offseason.

Believe that the Flyers will test the trade market for him. They will likely be looking for a first- or second-round draft pick, or winger that could be a 20-goal scorer.

When the playoffs start, Gostishere may not be in their top-six. The Flyers could go with Ivan Provorov and Matt Niskanen; Travis Sanheim and Phil Myers; and Justin Braun and Robert Hagg.

The Flyers and Nolan Patrick may not risk playing this season. He was progressing and wasskating with the team before the league shut down, but he wasn’t taking any contact.

The odds are slim that the Flyers trade their first-round pick.