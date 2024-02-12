NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t “actively” looking to trade Casey Mittelstadt but …

David Pagnotta: Andrew Peters reported on Friday that the Buffalo Sabres are shopping forward Casey Mittelstadt.

A team source has said that they aren’t “actively” trying to trade him but multiple teams have said they are listening.

Have been told that Mittelstadt would like to stay but he is in play.

The Edmonton Oilers should look at Jordan Eberle

Jim Matheson: If the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a right winger to play with Leon Draisaitl, they should look at former Oiler and current Seattle Kraken pending UFA Jordan Eberle.

Eberle is more of a playmaker, Evander Kane is a shooter and Draisaitl does both.

The Vancouver Canucks can’t pay the price for Chris Tanev and Frank Vatrano makes too much

Donnie & Dhali: Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal talking about the Vancouver Canucks and their interest

Taylor: “Anything else from when it comes to the Canucks pursual of free agents?

Dhaliwal: “Okay.”

Taylor: “Pursuit, pursual. Pursuit.”

Dhaliwal: “Pursuit. Well, and the other one for you Donnie is the trade deadline. It doesn’t sound like right now the Canucks want to go after another big name. They don’t want to part ways with another first-round pick.

The Flames think they can eventually get a first-rounder for Chris Tanev. Canucks can’t do that.

For those asking the Canucks are not in on Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. Makes too much money at $3.6 million. He’s got term on his deal.

You’re starting to get a feel. They got interest in Kessel. They don’t want Vatrano. Is the only addition they make from here on in. Will it be on the lower scale? Probably.”