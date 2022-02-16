NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Filip Forsberg, and Claude Giroux

A few Buffalo Sabres will get trade deadline interest

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Buffalo Sabres are getting calls on defenseman Robert Hagg.

“He’s a big, physical, shot blocker, shutdown defenceman which will appeal to playoff teams.

Then teams are waiting on Colin Miller. We know he’s injured and he’s going to be out until early March, but teams are staying in tune with his health progress.”

Dreger adds that Sabres Cody Eakin could get some interest from teams looking for depth down the middle.

Poile’s goal is to extend Forsberg by the deadline

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile on 102.5 The Game on if he hopes to be able to have pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg signed to an extension before the March 21st NHL trade deadline: “Absolutely. That would be the goal, for sure… Both sides need to bear down…and put our best foot forward eventually here.”

Giroux’s camp able to talk to teams and then can give a short-list to the Flyers

TSN: Players no-trade and no-movement clauses can limit what a team could get as a return at the trade deadline. Last season Taylor Hall said he wanted to be traded to the Boston Bruins, so the Buffalo Sabres were only able to net a second-round pick. They may have been able to get a better deal elsewhere. The Philadelphia Flyers are hopeful the same scenario doesn’t play out with Claude Giroux according to Pierre LeBrun.

“What’s going on right now is that there have not been serious trade discussions on Giroux yet there’s still lot of time. But Pat Brisson, the agent for Giroux, has the clearance to talk to teams directly and start to put together a shortlist. He’ll do that with Giroux, if he’s willing to be dealt, over the next weeks.

That shortlist then goes to Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and then Fletcher has something to work with. Not just one team, but a shortlist of teams so the Flyers can get a decent deal out of this closer to March 21 .”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If the Claude Giroux trade talks heat up, the Florida Panthers are one team that makes sense.