NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Goaltending, Johnson, and Olofsson

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said they will be looking at the goalie market this offseason.

Pending UFA Craig Anderson will be an option if he decides to play next year.

Adams doesn’t want to bring a goaltender that would block Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres GM Adams said that they may not need to add a right-handed defenseman to play with Owen Power but they could look to add a veteran defenseman this offseason.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres 2019 first-round pick Ryan Johnson is ‘leaning towards’ returning to the University of Minnesota next year.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres GM Adams on Johnson: “He is, at this point, looking like he’s going to go back to school. We’ve had conversations. He’s still kind of – it’s open ended a little bit. But he’s indicated where he’s at right now, the team they have, the ice time he gets there.”

Lance Lysowski of Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres Victor Olofsson‘s two-year contract worth $6.1 million is set to expire. The 26-year old forward is a pending restricted free agent and is arbitration-eligible. An extension probably won’t come quickly.

“I learned I’ve got to stay patient,” said Olofsson, who had 20 goals and 49 points in 72 games. “It’s probably going to take some time, especially last summer was the first time Covid hit, too. … I’m not worried about signing a deal here quick. I know it’s going to probably go all summer maybe before we figure something out. I’m all good with that. I know what it’s like now and there’s nothing that needs to be rushed.”

He’s owed a $3.25 million qualifying offer. The Sabres have the cap space but will GM Kevyn Adams be willing to offer term? The Sabres may not want to block Jack Quinn and J.J. Peterka on the wing.

