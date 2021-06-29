NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel – the Columbus Blue Jackets and Vegas Golden Knights

WGR 550: Darren Dreger on The Instigators radio show on Friday on what he’s hearing involving the Buffalo Sabres and if things are quiet.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, it’s not quiet, but I don’t want to either deflate the hopes or raise the hopes of those who are hoping there is going to be a tremendous amount of activity. I think it’s a safe prediction that Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres are going to make aggressive moves.

Is it one big one involving the captain Jack Eichel? Probably not. There’s probably a couple of players who are going to be involved. But there is also no definitive timeline. We look at the draft as a trigger date, July 23rd – 24th. Historically speaking that is a breading ground for the bigger type of trades.

The Stanley Cup have been awarded, through the July 21st expansion draft. You’ve got free agency looming on July 28th. So there is a lot of reasons why general managers and clubs have more flexibility even though next year will again be a flat cap.

But I feel like Kevyn Adams has had the majority of his conversations. He doesn’t need to talk to another general manager to explore the interest in Jack Eichel. The teams with interest have expressed their interest, and now you’re at that stage where it’s probably working towards a framework of what a trade would look like, and the elements of that the Buffalo Sabres need to come back.

I don’t know if you’d get into the deep specifics where I need player ‘x’ and I need this, and I need this. I mean it’s going to be fairly obvious, isn’t it? I mean the Sabres have the first pick overall. So they are going to be looking for at least another first-round draft pick, and if a team doesn’t possess a high first-round draft pick, then your prospect gets juicier. The young roster player that’s coming back the other way as part of the package gets increasingly interesting as well.

So what you’ve got to be careful here Petey, and you and I swapped a text earlier this morning about this, is there is so much speculation around the stories of the Buffalo Sabres because of the players involved. When you’re talking about a star player like Jack Eichel, regardless of the injury situation and all that that hasn’t been completely ironed out, every media member in their market is going to devise a plan or an idea as to why their team should go after Jack Eichel.

So you have to be careful in separating fact from fiction. And we talked about the idea of the Columbus Blue Jackets are out of it. Right. They are no longer in on Jack Eichel. I don’t buy it. To be fair, I don’t buy it. The reason I don’t buy it is it’s so early and that’s not the MO of Jarmo Kekalainen. He may not like what Kevyn Adams is telling him right now. Whatever the pieces that could or would have to be included in making a deal very soon, Jarmo may not like. But he needs a center, right? He told Patrik Laine before the end of the season that top priority was to get Patrik Laine a top center. Well, there aren’t that many available I can assure you of that, and there are none available that as good, as capable as a healthy Jack Eichel. How can you be out at this stage?”