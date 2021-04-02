NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Limited Sellers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams asking about two Sabres defensemen

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Teams have asked the Buffalo Sabres about defensemen Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen. Fellow Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is likely an untouchable. The Sabres likely want to keep forward Sam Reinhart as well.

Limited amount of sellers at the moment

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 590 on sorting out who are going to the buyers and who are going to be the sellers. The Nashville Predators are back in it after a big win streak. The Toronto Maple Leafs had interest in Mikael Granlund but he may not be available anymore.

“There are still going to be sellers. What Buffalo is selling is going to be expensive. To trade a Taylor Hall is easier to do closer to April 12th — the cap hit is less to take on. Every day that passes, he is $100,000 cheaper, or whatever it is. At some point, it is going to reach a point where teams have to make a decision one way or another. I think Vancouver is being closer to being a seller with some of their depth forwards. It is a weird market and a weird year. I still think there are going to be trades, but it’s not taking shape the way I would’ve guessed. Some teams have been stubborn, won a bunch of games, and have given their GMs some second thoughts.”

Leafs aren’t panicking about their goaltending

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Toronto Maple Leafs are panicking about their goaltending. They’ll wait on Frederik Andersen and won’t rush him back, He rushed back earlier this season when Jack Campbell was hurt. Don’t get the sense the Leafs are calling teams. Now if Andersen has a setback…