NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sabres must find two goaltenders capable of starting next season

John Vogl of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres aren’t for sale but people are calling to see if they are. Once people had heard that someone had called, more followed suit. Don’t believe the Pegulas are interested in selling. The Pegulas bought the Sabres in 2011 for $189 million, and back in December Forbes valued them at $385 million.

One of the main issues for the Sabres was not bringing in some goaltending help for Linus Ullmark this past offseason. Ullmark’s record is 9-6-3. Other goaltenders have a 3-20-4 record.

Jack Eichel‘s no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st, 2022, so if they want to move him, it should be done before then.

The Sabres will do all they can to re-sign Ullmark, and it could cost them $5 million a year. They also need to bring in another goalie through trade or free agency that is capable of starting.

The Sabres should be looking for a right winger this offseason.

Zach Hyman‘s worth

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said he spoke with six front office executives, not from the Toronto Maple Leafs, to see what they thought the contract value was for Leafs pending unrestricted free agent forward Zach Hyman.