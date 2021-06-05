NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, and the Washington Capitals

Sabres notes on Rutherford, Gronborg and Dahlin

Lance Lysowski: Sources are saying that the Buffalo Sabres haven’t approached former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford about a position in their hockey operations.

Rutherford would seem to a natural fit with GM Kevyn Adams and assistant GM Jason Karmanos.

Darran Dreger: The Sabres have interviewed Rikard Gronborg for their head coaching position.

John Vogl: Sabres GM Adams said on WGR 550 that they have had initial contract extension talks with the defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Preds will be talking to the Kraken

John Glennon: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that they would be very happy if goaltender Pekka Rinne for one more season.

John Glennon: Predators GM Poile said that making some sort of deal for the expansion draft may be the best thing but they can’t count on that happening. Poile added that at this point it doesn’t make sense to sign some of their free agents before the expansion draft as they may then be required to be protected.

Alex Daugherty: Poile said he will be talking with Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis to see if they can work out a deal.

Alex Daugherty: Poile said that they will be talking about their desire to re-sign some of their UFAs over the next few weeks. With regards to their RFAs (Juuse Saros, Eeli Tolvanen, etc), he adds that they will “have their work cut out for them.”

MacLellan wants Ovechkin and Backstrom to finish their careers in Washington

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan wants to make sure that forwards Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom finish their NHL careers in a Capitals jersey. It will be one of his priorities.

“I think the priority for us is to have finish their careers here and we’re going to work around that situation,” MacLellan said at the team’s final media availability of the season. “I think it’s important for this organization to have Ovi and Backy finish their careers here.”

The 36-year old Ovechkin in a pending UFA. Backstrom’s contract runs through 2023-24. He’ll be 37-years old when his deal expires.