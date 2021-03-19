NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Sam Reinhart and Taylor Hall

The Buffalo Sabres can’t overpay Sam Reinhart

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart is having a career year so far. The worst thing that the Sabres could do is to overpay the pending RFA for his ‘career year.’ Can see them agreeing to like they did for Jeff Skinner, saying they ‘had to pay.’

The Sabres and Taylor Hall expected to talk soon

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall appears to still be open to the idea of a contract extension with the Sabres. There is still the option for a trade if sides can’t reach a deal before the deadline.

“What we know is that Darren Ferris, who represents Hall, and Sabres GM Kevyn Adams are expected to have discussions almost on these options in the near future. Either way, Hall just wants some stability moving forward. So that either comes with the extension with the Sabres or by navigating a trade to a team that is interested in extending Hall in the future.”

Potential landing spots for Hall

Mike Johnston of Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres pending free agent Taylor Hall has a no-movement clause, so he holds some power as to where he could end up.

A look at five teams that might have interest in Hall if he’s made available.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Looking for a top-six forward and willing to move prospects for rentals. Would need salary retained.

Colorado Avalanche – Don’t have second-round picks this year and next. Have the salary cap and could slide in nicely in their top-six. Could be a long-term fit.

New York Islanders – Now have Anders Lee‘s LTIR cap space. GM Lou Lamoriello gave up their 1st round pick last year, would he do it again?

Florida Panthers – Have all their draft picks and could use some extra help a left wing.

Boston Bruins – Were interested in the offseason and could use some scoring depth. Have potential trade chips in Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork.