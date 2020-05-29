NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Sam Reinhart, Lawrence Pilut, and Rasmus Ristolainen

Pending Sabres RFA not concerned about his next deal

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres pending restricted free agent forward Sam Reinhart said that he hasn’t really been thinking about his next contract because of all the uncertainty with hockey and the rest of the world.

He added that he’s not concerned if it’s a one-year deal or a six-year deal.

Report of Pilut heading to the KHL

Joe DiBiase of WGR 550: Russian hockey reporter Igor Zhukov reported on HockeyNews.se that Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut is considering heading to the KHL for next season.

WGR’s Jeremy White wonders if this is just a negotiating tactic for the pending restricted free agent. White adds that Pilut may have been told by the Sabres that he’ll get a top-four role next year with the Sabres.

John Vogl reported that if Pilut signs with Traktor – the rumored team – the contract would have an NHL out clause. The KHL season could get underway before next year’s NHL season, so Pilut could start there and then return to Buffalo.

Ristolainen tired of losing and realizes he could be one of the first to go

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has two years left on his contract at a $5.4 million cap hit and has been in the rumor mill since last offseason. The Sabres missed the playoffs again and Ristolainen is tired of all the losing.

He was asked if he wants to be traded out of Buffalo.

“We had the same conversation before, last year, and this year I really enjoyed working with Ralph and our team took some strides, but I feel like it wasn’t enough,” Ristolainen said. “When you put in so much hard work every summer, you work hard in every practice, it makes it even more frustrating because we weren’t even close again. “I want to win, if it’s in Buffalo or somewhere else, and I feel like when a team doesn’t get to the goal that is playoffs, I think you need to make some changes. If changes will happen, I know I’m one of the first ones probably who is going to get traded. It’s part of the business and I’m ready, whatever happens. I have really enjoyed my time in Buffalo. It’s home for me.”

Brayton Wilson of WGR 550: The Sabres do have a bright future according to Ristolainen, but that is nothing new.