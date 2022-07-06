NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals, and Top 35 Trade Targets

The Sabres and Olofsson having good talks

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they’ve had positive talks with pending RFA forward Victor Olofsson‘s camp:

“Very good conversations. … So, hopefully soon. It’s definitely on the top of our list.”

The Capitals plan on having Backstrom back next season

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that Nicklas Backstrom intends on playing at some point next season. They will likely fill is his spot internally, and they have no timeline on when he’ll return.

“It’s not like we can go out and sign a $9M player. We are anticipating Nick comes back at some point. Until that goes away we are planning on him coming back.”

Top 35 trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Lookin at the top trade targets ahead of the 2022 NHL draft.

1. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks – one year at $6.4 million

2. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – one year at $5.25 million

3. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets – two years at $8.25 million

4. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – three years at $4.6 million

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues – one year at $7.5 million

6. New Jersey Devils No. 2 pick

7. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers – pending RFA

8. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – five years at $6.4 million

9. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers – two years at $4.5 million

10. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens – three years at $6.25 million

11. Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers – pending RFA

12. Tony DeAngelo – Carolina Hurricanes – pending RFA

13. Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues – five years at $6.5 million

14. John Marino – Pittsburgh Penguins – five years at $4.4 million

15. Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils – pending RFA

16. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers – three years at $5,5 million

17. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights – two years at $5.25 million

18. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders – two years at $4.15 millino

19. Anaheim Ducks cap space.

20. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders – one year at $5 millino

21. Lawson Crouse – Arizona Coyotes – pending RFA

22. Kasperi Kapanen – Pittsburgh Penguins – pending RFA

23. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils – pending RFA

24. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils – one year at $2.8 million

25. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – one year at $2.75 million

26. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers – one year at $5.3 million

27. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks – two years at $3.2 million

28. Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks – two years at $2.65 million

29. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red WIngs – pending RFA

30. Nicolas Hague – Vegas Golden Knights – pending RFA

31. Zack Kassian – Edmonton Oilers – two yeas at $3.2 million

32. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs – one year at $2 million

33. Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes – pending RFA

34. Petr Mrazek – Toronto Maple Leafs – two years at $3.8 million

35. Josh Anderson – Montreal Canadiens – five years at $5.5 million