NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the New Jersey Devils

Dorion meets with RFAs

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that he’s met face-to-face with free agents Josh Norris, Alex Formenton, Erik Brannstrom and Mathieu Joseph. He said that talks are progressing.

Panthers talking to Weegar and Huberdeau

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito on defenseman Mackenzie Weegar and forward Jonathan Huberdeau: “I had talks with both of their agents, I will leave it at that.”

(both have a year left on their contracts)

Nothing new on Andrew Brunette

David Dwork: Zito when asked if there was an update on Andrew Brunette;

“With the coaches, we’re just working through the processes. When that gets all finished, one way or the other, when we have something to report, we will.”

Blue Jackets don’t have a big draft list

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that their draft list is only around 100 players. Kekalainen only having around 100 names.

“If you try to know 300 players, you’re not going to know any of them …”

Kekalainen when asked what happens if they are all gone in the later rounds.

“They won’t be gone.”

Mark Seidel: “100 players on a Team List for the Draft would be on the higher side for most Teams. The average Team List would have between 60-80 Players that they like. Fans may wonder how that works when 225 players are drafted & its because Teams only list the Players they want to Draft.”

Devils don’t plan on trading Jesper Bratt

Mike Morreale of NHL,com: The New Jersey Devils have qualified pending restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt. Devils GM Tom Fitzergarld:

“We’ve talked to Jesper and made him an offer, an offer that shows the commitment that (Devils co-managing partners) David Blitzer and Josh Harris have in this young gentleman for very good reasons. He’s a really good hockey player that makes our team better.”

The Devils don’t plan on trading Bratt.

“We don’t make the offers we’ve made with the intention of not having the player, and we want to build with Jesper,” Fitzgerald said. “Last time we negotiated (with Bratt), were they smooth? No. But not all negotiations are. At the end of the day, we want Jesper Bratt to be a New Jersey Devil for a long time.”

Fitzgerald said that he didn’t talk to anyone about trading Bratt.