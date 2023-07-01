NHL Rumors: Bufflalo Sabres, One-Year Deals, and the Top 50 UFAs

Sabres still talking to Tyson Jost after not qualifying him

Brayton J. Wilson: The Buffalo Sabres didn’t qualify forward Tyson Jost.

Lance Lysowski: The Sabres will continue to talk to Yost’s reps in hopes of working a deal out.

Chad DeDominics: Yost was owed a $2.25 million qualify offer. They could agree to a contract for less money.

Will there be more one year deals this year?

Greg Wyshynski: One agent said yesterday that with the flat cap for next season and the jump in 2024-25 to possibly at least $88 million could mean that more UFAs this year will sign one-year deals

Greg Wyshynski: The agent on one-year contracts: “I think we’ll see more than people imagine. You’re going to have players saying, ‘Shit, I can’t get that 3 or 4 year deal I want. So I’ve got to sign a one-year deal and go back up to bat next year when there’s $4 million more to spend.’”

Matt Larkin: “Interesting catch 22 is — they all go back in the pool in a year with all the 2024 UFAs…what if the market gets saturated and drops prices for guys and the plan backfires? hmmm”

Top 50 NHL free agents

Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic: Listing the top 50 NHL free agents.