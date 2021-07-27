NHL Rumors: Bunting, Getzlaf, Raanta, Danault, Ullmark, Golden Knights, Sharks, and Schenn

Leafs are interested in Bunting

Bob McKenzie: Arizona Coyotes forward Michael Bunting is a Group VI free agent. The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the interested teams. Bunting played Junior with the Soo Greyhounds under Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe.

Getzlaf to free agency

Andy Strickland: Anaheim Ducks pending UFA Ryan Getzlaf on playing for a contender next season.

“It definitely has created an itch, I’ve never been a free agent before so it should be fun, We’ll see how it goes.

Raanta going to the Carolina?

Andy Strickland: Hearing speculation between the Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Craig Morgan: Source saying that it’s not a done deal and that there are still other teams involved.

Danault to the open market

Pierre LeBrun: Phillip Danault‘s agent Don Meehan confirms that he’ll be going to free agency.

Sabres and Ullmark continue to talk

John Wawrow: The Buffalo Sabres and goaltender Linus Ullmark continue to work on a deal and hope to get it done before tomorrow.

Golden Knights like their centers

Greg Wyshynski: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that he like their centers when asked if adding a center was a priority.

“It seems to concern people outside the organization more than inside the organization.”

Sharks looking for a veteran goalie

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson confirms that they are looking for a “quality veteran that’s been in the league for a while” that could work with Adin Hill.

Schenn could be back but Coleman won’t be

Joe Smith: There is a good chance that defenseman Luke Schenn returns to the Tampa Bay Lightning next season. There are some other teams though that are interested in him who could offer him a longer-term and more of an opportunity.

Blake Coleman‘s agent said there is “zero possibility” that he’ll be back given their salary cap situation.