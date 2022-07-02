NHL Rumors: Buyout Candidates, Panthers, goaltending UFA, Trocheck, Klingberg, Malkin, Letang, Palat and Kadri

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The buyout window is now open and won’t close until July 12th. Five potential buyout candidates are:

Zack Kassian – Edmonton Oilers – A buyout would save them $2.533 next year.

Colin White – Ottawa Senators – Would save them $3.875 million for the next two seasons and up to $5.375 million in 2024-25.

Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers – Would save them $3.533 million next year but cost them $1.766 million the following year.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – San Jose Sharks – He has four years left at $7 million per season. Savings over the next for years ranges from $1.8 million to $5.5 million, after that a cap hit of $1.687 million.

Petr Mrazek – Toronto Maple Leafs – A cap savings of $2.766 million next year, $2.966 the following year but then $1.433 cap hit for two years.

Quick hits on the Panthers, goaltending UFA, Trocheck, Klingberg, Kraken, Malkin, Letang, Palat and Kadri

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Florida Panthers hope to be able to keep pending UFAs Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot. Mason Marcharment is another Panthers UFA and there is a mutual interest to get a deal done. Could be a short-term deal.

The Minnesota Wild are still trying to re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury. There is a mutual interest between Darcy Kuemper and the Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis Blues pending UFA goalie Ville Husso is the most intriguing UFA goalie. The Edmonton Oilers will likely be one of 10 teams that call Husso.

With each passing day, it seems Jack Campbell will go to the open market.

Vincent Trocheck’s agent said that Carolina Hurricanes pending UFA will test free agency but not rule out the Hurricanes.

The Dallas Stars are not talking to pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg.

Wonder if the Seattle Kraken would make Johnny Gaudreau an offer if he gets to free agency. They plan on being active in the free agent market.

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang continue to talk to the Penguins, and there is still hope, but….

Ondrej Palat will need to take a discount if he wants to remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s going to be hard for the Colorado Avalanche to re-sign Nazem Kadri, but they told his agents they’d like a shot.