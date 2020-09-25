NHL Rumors: Buyout Period Opens Today, Senators, Wild, Blues, and Rangers

Senators to buy out Bobby Ryan

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion and head coach D.J. Smith told forward Bobby Ryan that he will be put on waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his deal.

The 33-year signed a seven-year contract worth $50.75 million back in October of 2014.

Ryan left the Senators last season to seek help for alcoholism and returned later in the season. He was awarded the Bill Masterton trophy.

Puck Pedia: Ryan carried a $7.25 million salary cap hit, and was owned $15 in the final two years of his deal – $5.5 million base salary and a $2 million signing bonus each year.

Buyout cap hit for the Senators.

2020-21: $3.58 million (saves $3.7 million)

2021-22: $3.58 million (saves $3.7 million)

2022-23: $1.83 million

2023-24: $1.83 million

Shawn Simpson: “Bobby Ryan sounded very happy to be home in Idaho. Does this make sense for both sides? Is he going to retire?”

Wild not buying out Rask

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said yesterday morning that the Wild have no intentions of buying out forward Victor Rask.

Guerin notes that Rask is treated unfairly and that he’s scored some big goals for them.

thinks that Rask could get traded though. Had thought that they might have bought him out.

Blues unlikely to buyout Steen

Jeremy Rutherford: As of yesterday don’t believe that the St. Louis Blues will be buying out forward Alex Steen.

He has a year left at $5.75 million cap hit, $3.5 million in salary. A buyout would save them $2.4 million on the cap this year.

If he’s still deemed injured he wouldn’t be eligible to be bought out.

Believe that GM Doug Armstrong views Steen as important for their team culture.

Rangers to buyout Lundqvist?

Charlie O’Connor: It’s looking like the New York Rangers could be buying out goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

If they do buy him out, they will have $13 million in dead salary cap space next season.