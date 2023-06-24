NHL Rumors: Buyout possibilities for Canadian teams

Any buyout possibilities for Canadian teams?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the DFO Rundown on if there could be any more buyout candidates for Canadian teams.

Seravalli: “My sense if the Oilers know already and have in their pocket, that they have someone that will take (Kailer) Tamamoto for free.

So that’s one. Matt Murray I believe is an LTIR candidate. Like, could go there and end out his contract.

And then Mike Hoffman. The Canadiens are also similarly looking to move him for nothing. So he’ll be another, he’ll be an addition to my next trade targets board. Hoffman’s buyout isn’t prohibitive but it’s also like if you’re the Habs and your probably not going to be a playoff team next year,

Gregor: “You know, why do it?”

Seravalli: “Easier to just bite the bullet if you can’t move him for nothing and just have the year play out and maybe use him as a trade chip later.

Will Blake Wheeler be traded or bought out?

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli on what will happen with Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler – a trade or buyout?

Seravalli: “I’m gonna buy. I think he gets traded. Look, at $4.125 million, Blake Wheeler has real value and teams know that the Jets considering it. So it’s not like the Jets have any leverage to say, ‘Hey, we’ll eat half, but you have to give us something,’ They’re like, ‘No, then buy him out, sucker.’

He still had 55 points in 72 games last year and the year before that had 60 in 65. Like at $4.125 (million) for a big power forward. As much of a pain in the ass as he may be, there are enough teams out there that would sign Blake Wheeler to a one-year, $4.125 million deal. That, that’s what is going to end up happening

And it might also be just a cleaner move for the Jets anyway. Clean up the cap issue in one year as opposed to spreading it out over two.”