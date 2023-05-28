NHL Rumors: Buyouts, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vancouver Canucks

Any high-priced buyouts this offseason?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on if there could be some high-priced buyouts this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I don’t. I’d be very surprised. Think the best case. The best option on this list

are most likely if any of them would be Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

I project Matt Murray is going to LTIR. John Tavares is going nowhere.

Mikael Granlund doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. I think they’re better off trying to trade him, even if they have to give up something rather than buying him out.

Jack Campbell isn’t going anywhere. If the Oilers were smart they’d rehab him.

Barclay Goodrow, the juice isn’t really worth the squeeze.

Mike Reilly, don’t think so. They’ll just stash him if they need to.

And Mike Hoffman, I’m told the Canadiens are trying to move but aren’t going to be paying a huge price in order to do it.”

Tyler Yaremchuk: “An Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout would also be a split cost as well with around $500,000 … $300K to $600K per year going to the Arizona Coyotes and the Canucks obviously eating the bulk of that.”

Could the Blackhawks and Canucks swap first-round picks?

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks may like to move up from their No. 19 slot in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft, but it won’t be easy. Even if they were to package a second-round pick or two, getting into the top-15 may not be possible.

The Vancouver Canuck are drafting at No. 11 and they might be the only team that makes for the Blackhawks to trade with.

If the Blackhawks package their No. 19, a second-round pick and took on a contract that the Canucks are trying to move, it might work for both sides.

For those hoping that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could return next season now that they’ll be getting Connor Bedard, it’s not going to happen.

The Blackhawks will be listening to teams who will attach a draft pick or prospect to contract they want to move.

They could look to re-sign some of their free agents, possibly even Andreas Athanasiou. They’d like to bring Max Domi back but he’ll likely get more term on the open market.