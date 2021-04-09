NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and Nine Defensemen the Could be Traded at the Deadline

Big Flames changes may wait until the offseason

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames need to make some changes, and that likely needs to start with forward Johnny Gaudreau. He has a year left on his contract before becoming a UFA.

Gaudreau, along with Sean Monahan have struggled and have only nine combined even-strength goals.

Any big moves shouldn’t happen at the deadline but wait for the offseason.

Potential assets that could be moved

Sam Bennett – 24-year old pending RFA with arbitration rights.

David Rittich – 28-year old pending UFA may net a mid-to-late-round pick.

Derek Ryan – Pending UFA that may net a late pick for a team looking for third/fourth line center that can win faceoffs and kill penalties.

Nine defensemen that could be on the move

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Looking at nine defenseman that could be dealt by the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA – $4.25 million – Top defenseman if Mattias Ekholm is off the board.

Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA – $3.85 million – Could the Sabres retain salary to increase the return?

Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – One year left at $4.1 million – Ducks not in a rush to move him. Has a 12-team no-trade clause.

Vince Dunn – St. Louis Blues – Pending RFA – $1.875 million – Will the Blues look to shake things up. Will the Montreal Canadiens be interested?

Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA – $1.15 million – Good depth on a low cap hit.

Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA – $5.475 million – In a playoff spot but could sell to recoup some assets. Has an eight-team no-trade clause.

Jamie Oleksiak – Dallas Stars – Pending UFA – $2.1375 million – Maple Leafs may have interest according to Elliotte Friedman.

Marc Staal – Detroit Red Wings – Pending UFA – $5.7 million – Wings would likely have to retain salary.

Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – One year left at $3.75 million – Probably not going to be available at the deadline.

Honorable mentions: Michael Del Zotto (Blue Jackets $700,000), Colin Miller (Sabres one year at $3.875 million), Sami Vatanen (Devils $2 million), and Ryan Murray (Devils $4.6 million)