NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and Nine Defensemen the Could be Traded at the Deadline
The Calgary Flames need to make some big changes. Nine defensemen who could be traded by the NHL trade deadline.
© Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Big Flames changes may wait until the offseason

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames need to make some changes, and that likely needs to start with forward Johnny Gaudreau. He has a year left on his contract before becoming a UFA.

Gaudreau, along with Sean Monahan have struggled and have only nine combined even-strength goals.

Any big moves shouldn’t happen at the deadline but wait for the offseason.

Potential assets that could be moved

Sam Bennett – 24-year old pending RFA with arbitration rights.

David Rittich – 28-year old pending UFA may net a mid-to-late-round pick.

Derek Ryan – Pending UFA that may net a late pick for a team looking for third/fourth line center that can win faceoffs and kill penalties.

Nine defensemen that could be on the move

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Looking at nine defenseman that could be dealt by the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA – $4.25 million – Top defenseman if Mattias Ekholm is off the board.

Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA –  $3.85 million – Could the Sabres retain salary to increase the return?

Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – One year left at $4.1 million – Ducks not in a rush to move him. Has a 12-team no-trade clause.

Vince Dunn – St. Louis Blues – Pending RFA – $1.875 million – Will the Blues look to shake things up. Will the Montreal Canadiens be interested?

Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA – $1.15 million – Good depth on a low cap hit.

Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA – $5.475 million – In a playoff spot but could sell to recoup some assets. Has an eight-team no-trade clause.

Jamie Oleksiak – Dallas Stars – Pending UFA – $2.1375 million – Maple Leafs may have interest according to Elliotte Friedman.

Marc Staal – Detroit Red Wings – Pending UFA – $5.7 million – Wings would likely have to retain salary.

Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – One year left at $3.75 million – Probably not going to be available at the deadline.

Honorable mentions: Michael Del Zotto (Blue Jackets $700,000), Colin Miller (Sabres one year at $3.875 million), Sami Vatanen (Devils $2 million), and Ryan Murray (Devils $4.6 million)