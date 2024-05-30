NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The Calgary Flames will need to make a decision on Jacob Markstrom and Tanner Jeannot is the type of player the Flames are after

The Fourth Period: The Calgary Flames have been linked to Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas and Tampa Bay Lightning’s Tanner Jeannot.

Anthony Di Marco said on the “Monday Mix” podcast with David Pagnotta that “He’s exactly the type of player that General Manager Craig Conroy has even alluded to publicly that he wants to look to add.”

Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast said that Jeannot could be a good fit for the Flames.

The Flames also need to decide what they are going to do with goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Pagnotta said on The Fan 960 that the Flames and New Jersey Devils are expected to talk again this offseason.

The Carolina Hurricanes have two pending UFAs Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei. Could they re-sign one?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Shesterkin Was God Like episode on the Carolina Hurricanes and pending UFA defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “When it comes to Carolina that we focus a lot on, you know, before the Don Waddell situation, I guess the Rod Brind’Amour situation as well. We focused a lot on the decisions that the organization had to make on players. And how much of a sure thing that the Brett Pecse’s and the Brady Skjei’s were going to be leaving for greener pastures. Should we pause on that for a moment?

Friedman: “Just in the aftermath of everything happening this weekend, I had someone who listened to the pod after Carolina got knocked out. They completely agreed with me that (Jaccob) Slavin is their top priority.

And they also agreed that (Filip) Hronek makes a lot of sense for Carolina if Vancouver and then make a deal.

But they also said that in the aftermath of Waddell leaving, there were some rumblings around the league that maybe there was, I don’t even, I want to be careful. I don’t want to radio myself too badly here. But there seem to be some positivity that maybe things would improve with either Pesce or Skjei.

So we’ll see. Like I know at the end of the season, I really thought it was likely that both those guys were gone. And all this guy said to me was, not so fast. That, that there’s definitely been some work at this kind of stuff.”