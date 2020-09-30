NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Detroit Red Wings

Flames could look for defensemen at the draft

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: If the Calgary Flames are going to trade forward Johnny Gaudreau, it could happen at the draft next week.

The Flames have five defensemen who are scheduled to become UFAs, so Flames GM Brad Treliving could look at acquiring a defenseman at the draft.

First-round draft targets at No. 19 could be Braden Schneider, Kaiden Guhle and Dylan Holloway.

Red Wings can keep using their cap space to their advantage

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings have already used their cap space to their advantage and acquired defenseman Marc Staal and a 2021 second-round pick from the New York Rangers for future considerations. The move gives them another draft pick but a player who can help make them a little more competitive.

Defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Trevor Daley won’t be back year. GM Steve Yzerman said “we’re looking to fill spots on the left and right sides,” and Staal fits in nicely on their left side.

Yzerman said they can still take on some salary for those teams that are looking to shed salary.