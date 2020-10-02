NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers

Talbot hopes to remain with the Flames

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Cam Talbot on having to wait out for next Friday.

“So it’s going to be a little bit different this year than it was last year,” said netminder Cam Talbot, who signed with the Calgary Flames last summer and remains hopeful that he’ll be back at the Saddledome next season. “You have to just wait until the 9th (of October) and hope you get a few calls. It’s kind of nerve-wracking. Do you take the first offer? Do you hold off and wait and see what other guys set the market at? You can’t really have your mind made up and then just sign something on the day. “You never know who is even going to call. It’s going to have to be a quick decision, I think, based on how many goalies are out there. Hopefully, we can find a fit for not only myself but for my family, as well, but it’s definitely nerve-wracking.”

The Flames haven’t ruled out bringing the 33-year old Talbot back and he’s hopeful something can get worked out. The Flames told him they would get back to him at some point.

Oilers may need a short-term add if Klefbom is out long-term

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: If Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom needs surgery and is out long-term, and depending on when next season starts, the Oilers may need to go outside for help.

“Certainly, I’m going to have to kick tires, but nobody’s trading No. 1, 2 or 3 defenseman … I’m not saying they don’t, but if they do it’s a massive price. “I do have defensemen coming. I might be in a position where I need to do something in the short term, but I think we’re going to be OK in the long term. These are all the things I have to factor in, including getting more information .”

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Oscar Klefbom has a chronic shoulder injury that could cost him the entire season. They would gain $4.2 million in cap space by putting him on the LTIR but would leave them out without their No. 1 defenseman.

If the Oilers were trying to land Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, it would likely have to include the No. 14 pick, Evan Bouchard and the last year of Kris Russell‘s contract.

Adding depth defensemen shouldn’t be that difficult this offseason.