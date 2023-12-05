NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the New Jersey Devils

The Calgary Flames have some cap flexibility

TSN: Salim Valji on Saturday the Calgary Flames now having some salary cap flexibility to use at some point this season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“A busy 24 hours continued for the Calgary Flames on Friday, as they called up blue liner Ilya Solovyov. Solovyov takes the roster spot of the recently traded Nikita Zadorov who’s now with the Vancouver Canucks.

In the Zadovor trade, it was as much about cap space and that roster spot as it was for the two draft picks the Flames ultimately got. General Manager Craig Conroy said afterwards that, that additional cap space could free up Calgary to acquire another player or act as a third-party broker for cap stretched teams around the league. Right now Calgary has nearly $4 million in cap space, which is ninth most among all teams.

Zadorov will be remembered as a very well-liked and popular teammate who had a pension for chirping.

On other Flames blue line news, Oliver Kylington took the ice today. And while there is no timeline on his return, teammates and coaching staff members were all very happy to see Kylington part of the group again.”

The New Jersey Devils checking out the goalie market

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last week on the Jeff Marek Show on the New Jersey Devils and their subpar goaltending.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “So, like the other thing too, New Jersey, I am really curious to see what they’re gonna do in goal here. Like, I think they are, I think they’ve been looking around. I think they’ve, like just, I don’t think there’s anything imminent or anything like that, but I think they’re looking around

And just saying, if we have to do something, or we decide we have to do something, what are the options that are available to us?”

Marek: “Both goaltenders, sub .900 save percentage and it’s tough to make the playoffs when that is your reality.”