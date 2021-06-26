NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the New York Islanders

Who will the Calgary Flames end up trading?

Sportsnet: Matthew Tkachuk joined Johnny Gaudreau in the Calgary Flames rumor mill. Tkachuk has a year left on his contract before becoming an RFA. Gaudreau will be a UFA after next season. The trade value of Gaudreau and Sean Monahan is low.

Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 650 on the rumors surrounding Tkachuk, Gaudreau and Monahan.

“I don’t know that he’s asked for a trade, in fact I don’t think that’s the case, but if this isn’t an off-season where they move one or both of Monahan and Gaudreau maybe they have to go there. I do think there’s fundamental shifts going to happen in that organization and Tkachuk signed a shorter term second contract, so there’s a financial decision pending on him and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to connect all the dots and suggest perhaps he’ll play somewhere else. “I don’t get the sense they’re shopping him or he’s demanded a trade, but almost nobody would be off the table at this point for that organization as they try to figure out a new way forward.”

Keys to the offseason for the New York Islanders

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the New York Islanders are facing.

Key expansion draft decisions – The Islanders made a side deal with the Golden Knights last for the last expansion draft. Would the Islanders do a side deal with the Seattle Kraken to select Andrew Ladd? They will likely just let the Kraken pick someone: Nick Leddy, Kieffer Bellows or maybe Matt Martin.

Smart deal with their restricted free agent – Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech and Ilya Sorokin need new deals this offseason. Pelech may get something in the $5 million range. Beauvillier could get between $3 and $4 million. Sorokin should get a raise from his $2 million.

What to do with their veterans – Islanders unrestricted free agents include Andy Greene, Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac and Casey Cizikas. They would like to bring back Cizikas and most likely Palmieri.