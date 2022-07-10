NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Kadri replaces Gaudreau if he leaves?

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Things seem to be status quo between the Calgary Flames and pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau.

“Our focus is on Plan A,” Treliving said. “Until such time as Plan A isn’t a reality, we’ll focus on it. The only focus is trying to get him signed.”

If Gaudreau leaves, will the Flames look at Colorado Avalanche pending UFA Nazem Kadri?

Malkin ‘devastated’ but a four-year deal may make him happier

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Evgeni Malkin wants to stay in Pittsburgh. It’s believed he wants a four-year deal and something in the $7 million range should get it done.

Josh Yohe: “I understand people being upset if Geno signs elsewhere. But we aren’t to that point. It isn’t Hextall’s job to give him what he wants. It’s Hextall’s job to sign him for as little as possible. That’s what negotiations are. Giving players whatever they want is a road to disaster.”

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Evgeni Malkin in a text to The Athletic: “Do they want me?”

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said yes, and that they were trying to make some trades at the draft to free up more salary cap space. This would give the Penguins more room to comfortably sign Malkin, but stalled negotiations.

Malkin has been feeling that they only want him back on their terms, which they aren’t close on.

Close friends of Malkin said that he’s “devastated” on how things have played out.

Mario Lemieux wants Malkin and Sidny Crosby to retire as a Penguin. Malkin’s knee surgeries may have some management leery on committing term. The ownership sale this year also changed things. Lemieux only holds a 0.5 percent stake.

The Penguins started off offering Malkin two years at $6 million. On Thursday the Penguins moved up to three years at $6 million per. Malkin