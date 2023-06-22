NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Milan Lucic is able to talk to interested teams

Rick Dhaliwal: Sources are saying that the Calgary Flames have given pending unrestricted free agent for Milan Lucic and his agent Gerry Johansson permission to talk to teams ahead of July 1st.

Jim Matheson: “Milan Lucic will have no trouble getting one-year contract for about $1mil or a little lower. Still effective and has transitioned well to fourth-line role. Also is a great teammate”

Will Adin Hill be back with the Vegas Golden Knights next season?

NHL Network: EJ Hredek and David Pagnotta on Vegas Golden Knights pending UFA goaltender Adin Hill and if he’ll be back with the teams season.

Hradek: “Let me ask you about Adin Hill because he’s a pending UFA. We were just talking a little bit here about the goalie situation in Vegas.

What are we going to expect is going to happen with Adin Hill. Is he going to test the market? Can Vegas keep him? What are you hearing?

Pagnotta: “Well the Vegas Golden Knights don’t have a ton of cap space. And looking at their roster, they’re sitting around $5.8 million in cap space. Just over that right now and they can create $5 million more with Robin Lehner on LTIR. So they do have flexibility. Every team has the ability to go over the cap by 10% in the offseason.

But, with some of the holes they need to fill, and there are a few other positions that they need to fill here, especially up front.

Hill may price himself out of Vegas based on his performance in these playoffs and in the Stanley Cup Final. You’re probably looking at a two-three year type of deal for him, somewhere in and around $3.5-$4 million per season. And I don’t know if that’s going to be enough for the Vegas Golden Knights to accept and continue to fill other spots.

So, how the goaltending carousel is going to play out this summer, it may be in his best interest on a personal and selfish note for him, which is totally fine, to test the market and see what kind of deal he can get elsewhere.