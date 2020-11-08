NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Washington Capitals

Flames options at center and on the right side of their blue line

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames plan on moving Elias Lindholm to his natural position of center, forming a new top line to start.

“It certainly is an option. I think with the depth we’ve acquired in free agency we can take a look at that. We know how the other lineup fits together and are comfortable with that. But he was a really effective player for us in the middle.”

The Flames hope to spread out their scoring more this season and have less pressure on Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau for all the offense.

Flames coach Geoff Ward on who could shift to the right side on their blueline.

“Valimaki is playing on his off-side now in Finland, so he may be a guy who is able to slip over. I really liked what I saw from Connor Mackey in the pause. I think he would be able to slide over. Same for Oliver Kylington. We’ve got some guys we can talk to.”

Ovechkin wants to finish his career with Dynamo

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin told a Russian TV network this past week that he hopes to finish his hockey career with Dynamo Moscow of the KHL.

“There are certain goals that I want to achieve after my career,” Ovechkin said in Russian during an interview with Russian Television International. “But my career is not over yet. I’m still in my prime. I think I will definitely play for a few more years, God grant that my health is good. I would finish in Russia at Dynamo Moscow.”

The 35-year old winger scored 48 goals in 68 games last season.

Ovechkin confirmed again that he plans on playing in Washington for a few more years.

When asked if he could be lured to another team for more money, Ovechkin said money isn’t an issue and that he’s only played for two teams – Dynamo and Washington.