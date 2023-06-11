Craig Conroy And Those Calgary Flames

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: Okay, Craig Conroy has quite a job ahead with him when it comes to the Calgary Flames. It looks like Ryan Huska will be his head coach. Now, there are a few other personnel decisions which will weigh heavily on Conroy and Calgary this summer and beyond.

NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser and Some Top Free Agents

Elias Lindholm lies as the first domino. With Darry Sutter out of Calgary, that may open up some things as far as an extension. After that, it always boils down to price. If Conroy cannot get Lindholm to agree to an extension, a trade is very possible. Time is somewhat essential as Conroy would not want the center to walk in free agency.

After Lindholm, there are players like Noah Hanifin, Matthew Phillips, and Dillon Dube to consider. These are far from top-flight names but Conroy must be careful. Hanifin may be another trade candidate if extension talks break down. Phillips and Dube are more likely easier fits.

Quick Colorado Avalanche Thoughts

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Could Chris MacFarland consider getting creative like other general managers this offseason? Without Gabriel Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche enjoy a little more flexibility but they need more forward help.

Colorado may not have draft picks galore like other teams but they do have their salary retention slots. That may be an option for MacFarland to explore. At the least, the Avalanche could do some things.

What Might The Buffalo Sabres Do?

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Again, might the Buffalo Sabres consider a move for a top-four defenseman as opposed to a goaltender? With Damon Severson off the market, does that increase or decrease the urgency in Buffalo?

NHL Trade: Media thoughts on Damon Severson trade

Kevyn Adams likes his defensive corps. That is not a secret. However, he might try to add a little more. Don Granato needs another defenseman he can trust.

If Adams goes the trade route, Noah Hanifin, Connor Murphy, and Alec Martinez likely could be trade bait. Some suggest Matt Grzelcyk as well from Boston. Dylan DeMelo may be a real wildcard.

Finally, there are free agent names like Scott Mayfield and Ryan Graves. Both play a defensive game but can surprisingly move the puck. Graves has a less team-friendly AAV and Mayfield just adds so much to a defense compared to even other free agents like Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba.