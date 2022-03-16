NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Could Look for Some Depth in the Middle and on the Blue Line

Kristen Anderson of the Calgary Herald: The Calgary Flames made a splash a month ago landing Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s been quiet for GMs as they wait for deadline day and to accrue more salary cap space. Flames GM Brad Treliving.

“It’s going to make a lot more sense for people to wait as long as they can, to accrue as much as they can. You can be creative and teams can hold money and all the rest of it. But there were just so many teams that were up against (the cap), it probably lends itself to people waiting longer. That was part of our strategy. If we push here a little bit, we may be one of the few teams can do something — and does that give us an advantage?”

The Flames could enter the deadline with $850,000 in salary cap space.

They could maybe use another skilled center or a depth defenseman, which isn’t always easy.

“It’s always great at the trade deadline, from the armchair quarterback who says, ‘Listen, go get this guy,’” he said. “(That player) is coming in and taking somebody’s job. You’re dressing a full lineup every night so where does that person fit. Is it better or does it just sound better because it’s different?”

Treliving adds they like their roster but wouldn’t mind adding to it. They have to balance the cost to do so.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on how the trade market is right now.

“Lots of conversations, but quite honestly it’s been quiet until the last day or so,” said Treliving, who is certainly looking to add a depth piece or two by Monday’s deadline.

“When I say it’s quiet, everybody has done their homework. You’ve been trying to get a sense of where teams are at the last six weeks. Everybody has had those conversations.”

“Teams in certain positions are looking at option A and B if teams are moving players. You’ve got that intel on who may be on the market. You kind of have a sense.”

They could have an eye out for some roster depth.

“We’re certainly a team that’s looking to add to our roster, not take off it, so you’re the one who has to be a little more proactive because people aren’t coming for your players.”

Adding some depth down the middle and a veteran defenseman could be on their wish lists.