NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Who Should Be After Tarasenko

Flames linked to Eichel, Taraseko and Rakell

The Fourth Period: The Calgary Flames have interested in Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel.

Flames GM Brad Treliving is also believed to be looking for a top-winger that can score. They’ve been linked to Vladimir Tarasenko (Blues) and Rickard Rakell (Ducks).

It’s still believed that the Sabres and Flames continue to talk Eichel.

Contract extension talks with Johnny Gaudreau started this past week. How those go could also come into play with any future moves.

Teams that should be after Tarasenko

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils should be all over Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko would a perfect beside Devils center Jack Hughes.

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: Teams that should be calling the St. Louis Blues about Vladimir Tarasenko include the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators.

Long shots to land Tarasenko include the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

Oilers have made an offer to Smith … Left wingers they should target

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers made a contract offer to goaltender Mike Smith, and negotiations are on-going. The Oilers may not make anything official until after the expansion draft and protect Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers should look at left wingers Zach Hyman, Taylor Hall, Alex Killorn and Tomas Tatar. Hyman may be the best on a line with Connor McDavid but he’ll have other teams after him. Hall could come back to Edmonton and for less money than some might think. He’s looking for term.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Edmonton Oilers and pending UFA goaltender Mike Smith spoke again on Friday. The Oilers made him a multi-year offer but not at the money Smith was looking for. The Oilers are seeing what goalies are on the trade market if they buy out Mikko Koskinen.