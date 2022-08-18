NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Could a $6.5 million deal work for the Flames and for Mackenzie Weegar?

Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Mackenzie Weegar has said he’s open to signing a long-term deal with the Calgary Flames. Any extension for Weegar would have to be at the right price for the Flames, and that number may not be right for Weegar.

The 28-year-old Weegar is coming off an eight-goal, 36 assist season and could be looking for a big, long-term deal.

Getting Jonathan Huberdeau signed to a long-term extension takes some pressure off GM Brad Treliving for making the Matthew Tkachuk trade.

Point comparisons for Weegar as the average cap hit of around $6.45 million. He’ll have a salary of $4.75 million this season but a cap hit of $3.25 million.

Would a six-year, $6.5 million per extension work for both sides?

The Canadiens are one of the teams talking to the Islanders about Anthony Beauvillier

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Multiple sources have told NYI Hockey Now that the New York Islanders are trying to clear out Anthony Beauvillier’s contract so that they can sign Nazem Kadri.

Sources have said that the Montreal Canadiens are one of the teams that are interested in Beauvillier and that there have been exploratory trade talks. The source added that the Islanders are discussing other players with teams. The Islanders are not interested in taking back any salary from the Canadiens or any other teams.

The 25-year-old Beauvillier has two years left on his deal at a $4.1 million cap hit.

The Islanders are looking for a salary cap dump at this point in time.

The Canadiens are just under $250,000 under the cap and would need to move out salary.

Trade candidates for the Canadiens to move out salary include forwards Mike Hoffman ($4.5 million), Christian Dvorak ($4.4 million) and Joel Armia ($3.4 million). They’ve been available since last year’s trade deadline.