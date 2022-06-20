NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger was on The Instigators show yesterday and said that there has a been a good amount of back and forth between the Calgary Flames and pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau.

There isn’t a lot going on and no update. With free agency opening up in four weeks, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gaudreau at least tested out the open market.

If Malkin is too expensive for the Penguins, several plan B and C options are…

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The 35-year-old Evgeni Malkin has won the Hart, Conn Smythe and Art Ross Trophies. He’ll be one of the top-scoring Russian players in NHL history.

Major offseason knee surgery limited him to 34 games last season and was able to up 28 points. Each year he misses time for one reason or another.

Comparables could put Malkin in the $7 to $9 million range.

If the Penguins need to replace Malkin, Vincent Trocheck and Ryan Strome could be possible options. Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp would be in the next tier.

Multiple teams interested in Canadiens Jeff Petry

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: A source is saying that the Montreal Canadiens will move defenseman Jeff Petry if they can find the right return for him. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in Petry,

The Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins have shown some recent interest. A trade could get done sooner than later.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes.

“I don’t think there’s an imminent trade for Jeff. But I won’t rule out that there could be a trade. Teams are evaluating their needs right now. We’ll see. I can tell you my phone is ringing more this week than last week.”

Teams have more cap flexibility now, something the Canadiens are looking to gain by moving him. Petry finished the season strong after a slow start to last season, something that will help his trade value.

Hughes said that he did have a trade in place at the trade deadline that fell through.

Petry has three years left at a $6.25 million salary cap hit.

For Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa is -115 on the moneyline

and Colorado is -105 on the moneyline with Betway