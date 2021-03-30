NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames: Rittich, Ryan, Bennett, Gaudreau, Monahan and the Untouchables

Sportsnet: Eric Francis says that it’s pretty evident that the Calgary Flames are getting close to being sellers at the trade deadline. GM Brad Treliving should be listening to anything. It’s possible that they could look to acquire a small piece, but “the likelihood that you’re selling in a big way.”

Francis when asked who are they realistically trading if Treliving decides they are selling.

“The first two that come to mind are the unrestricted free agents – David Rittich and Derek Ryan. These are two guys that don’t have a future in Calgary most likely. And I think those are guys you want to get something for. David Rittich has been a 1A/1B goalie for several years now. He could be a nice strong addition to a lot of different teams who are in playoff races and want to bolster that position. The name that I’ve been saying all year long has not been in play, and I don’t think will be in play is Sam Bennett. If these are out of the playoff race, I think Sam Bennett shoots to the top of the list. He would be a great add. He would be the most valuable asset I believe on this team on the open trade market because of his value as a playoff performer.”

When asked if there are untouchables or players who may get talked about but aren’t moving.