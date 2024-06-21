NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, and New York Islanders

Flames Open To Moving Collecting or Moving Draft Picks

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Francis of Sportsnet sat down with Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy to discuss a wide range of off-season topics, including the 2024 NHL Draft. The Flames have two picks in each of the first four rounds, and while the draft list is not finalized, Conroy could always move some of those picks or collect more.

Conroy is open to moving some of his picks to upgrade the roster or move up in the draft to get the player he wants. There was not as much movement last year at the NHL Draft, especially in the first round, but teams are open to moving their picks this year.

And with what Conroy has done thus far, you have a feeling he is not done.

Lou Korac of The Hockey News: Korac writes that St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong and Pavel Buchnevich‘s camp have discussed a contract extension.

Recall that Buchnevich was the subject of trade talks in March around the deadline. The Blues never moved him out. Now, it appears they will be signing him to an extension.

Buchnevich is entering the final year of his deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025, and Armstrong hopes to avoid that by getting him signed to an extension. Armstrong is happy with how talks are going thus far.

Like most players entering the final year of their deals, Buchnevich is eligible for an extension on July 1, 2024. Buchnevich’s annual average value is $5.8 million, so you can expect him to get a raise for the production he is putting up with the Blues.

Stefan Rosner of the Hockey News: Rosner writes Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello has a lot of work to do this off-season, the focus is on RFA defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov.

After the Vancouver Canucks signed Filip Hronek to a new eight-year contract extension that carries an AAV of $7.25 million, many are wondering how this impacts the contract negotiations for Dobson and Romanov.

Both players are RFA and arbitration-eligible when their contract expires. Dobson and Romanov will get pay raises. For what Dobson does, it is expected that he could get $8 million or more over eight years, while Romanov could reach $5 million over five years for what he brings to the Islanders.