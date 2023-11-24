NHL Rumors: Campbell could be internal help for the Edmonton Oilers but many assets in play

TSN: Chris Johnston says that there needs to be caution with regards to the Edmonton Oilers making a trade. They are talking to teams but it’s not easy to find a team willing to make move at this time.

“Because, first of all, to make that happen you have to find another team in as desperate a position as you are to make a trade right now, or you have to make a bad trade – overpay perhaps to bring in another player.

So, I think the Oilers are looking internally in terms of trying to get themselves to play better and I think one option to consider as well is that Jack Campbell, who’s been down in the American Hockey League playing in Bakersfield coming off a shutout there is a potential option to come back up and rejoin the Oilers.”

Ryan Rishaug: A thread on the Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland.

“All eyes are on Ken Holland right now and rightfully so. My sense is, outside their first round pick, all assets and options (29,97 aside) are in play to try and find a fix. Prospects, 2nd rounders, roster players, all of it on the table.

Trades are no doubt tough to make. The Oilers are as desperate as anyone in the league and every other GM knows it, nobody is offering lifelines. So finding the true goalie fix, or a major upgrade on D might not be realistic right now short of making a dumb deal.

But what Holland cannot do with his team in total free-fall – is nothing. Here are some things I believe they should be looking for outside G and D – any of these elements would be a positive add -Cup experience -Physicality/Toughness -Positive locker room presence/energy.

A player like Pat Maroon would fit the bill on all three of these fronts – (Not sure his availability). There are others who check one or two of the boxes. Point is – Holland has to find a way to check a box, and it needs to happen now.

Also, wouldn’t be shocked to see Campbell get another look at some point. After a shaky start his game is turning a bit – we’ll see, but solutions must also be found/generated internally. Finally, if the core players don’t find their collective game – and fast – none of this will matter much in the end.”