NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Winnipeg Jets haven’t spoken with pending UFA Brenden Dillon

Scott Billeck: Have been told that the chances are slim at best for defenseman Brenden Dillon returning to the Winnipeg Jets. He’s a pending UFA.

Sources have said that Dillon didn’t have any talks with the Jets during the season and didn’t receive any contract offer. As of Wednesday morning his camp hasn’t heard from the Jets.

Scott Billeck : It’s still possible that the sides talk contract before the start of free agency on July 1st. He said during his exit interview that he hopes they can work something out.

Murat Ates: On the Dillon situation …. "It's too early to be sure about his future. I understand that he's hopeful to sign and I know that talks haven't started yet. Of course, it's only May 15 and the Jets are engaged in a head coaching search. Dillon is valuable to WPG. Let's wait and see."

Who is not going anywhere and who could be out the door for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston: Change are coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs but who is staying and who could be on the move?

Not going anywhere – Auston Matthews, William Nylanders, Matthew Knies, Jake McCabe, Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit, Bobby McMann, Pontus Holmberg, and Cade Webber.

Returning … we think – John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Connor Dewar, Ryan Reaves, Timothy Liljegren, Nick Robertson, and Max Domi.

50/50 – Mitch Marner, Conor Timmins, Joel Edmundson, Ilya Lyubushkin, Martin Jones, and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Likely gone – Ilya Samsonov, T.J. Brodie, Mark Giordano, Noah Gregor, John Klingberg, and Matt Murray.

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Who will be back for the Toronto Maple Leafs next season and who could be on the move.

Untouchable – Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan.

Safe – Joseph Woll, Bobby McMann, David Dampf, Jake McCabe, Simon Benoit, Fraser Minten and John Tavares.

Blockbuster trade options – Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly.

Stuck with ’em – Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Reaves.

Inexpensive depth – Connor Dewar, Pontus Holmberg, Noah Gregor and Conor Timmins.

UFAs with cloudy futures – Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, Joel Edmundson, Ilya Lyubushkin and Martin Jones.

Trade bait – Nick Robertson and Timothy Liljegren.

Gone – Ilya Samsonov, Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Matt Murray and John Klingberg.