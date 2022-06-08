NHL Rumors: Can the Bruins Extend David Pastrnak? Does He Want to Re-Sign?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has a year left on his contract and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Bruins GM Don Sweeney didn’t put up much of a fight in past years to retain Torey Krug and David Krejci.

A source who is close to Pastrnak in a text: “88 had seen how Don has treated his two best friends. No chance he comes back with Sweens as GM.”

GM Sweeney:

“I’ve said all along I will attack that one, as I have with all of our players that we’ve looked to go longer-term on, right away and see where it goes. David has a decision in the same vein. He might be sitting back and balancing the same way, whether it’s Patrice (Bergeron) or anybody else we’re adding. Those conversations will come to light. We’ll have to make a decision based on the information that I get.”

The Bruins can offer eight years, other teams next offseason can only offer seven. One agent believes an eight-year, $68 million deal is fair. Does Pastrnak? Back in 2019, the Rangers signed Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5 million deal.

The Bruins are an aging team and their Championship window has closed. Pastrnak may not want to re-sign. If not extended, do they look to trade Pastrnak and not lose him for nothing after next season?

Any package would have to include a 2023 first-round pick. They’d likely also want a second-round pick, a young roster player, and a high-end prospect.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show: “I know there’s been some rumblings today that they’re going to try and trade David Pastrnak, I don’t believe that’s the case, at least not initially. I believe their intention is to sign him.”

NHL Watcher: Friedman continued: “…and for whatever reason if they get the impression they can’t sign him, then I think that may change, but the initial sense I’m getting is that their goal is to sign him”.

Shawn Simpson: “Pastrnak is 26 with one year left at 6.4, then he’s a UFA. I’m assuming any trade will involve a Stone type extention of 8 years x 9.5. This guy is a star and loves the game. Should be lots of teams lining up.”