NHL Rumors: Can the Vancouver Canucks or Brock Boeser’s reps find a fit elsewhere?

Rick Dhaliwal: Saturday night, Brock Boeser’s agent, Ben Hankinson, wouldn’t comment on Elliotte Friedman’s report that they have permission to speak to teams about a potential trade.

They have talked about potential trade options and the two sides are working to see if they can find a fit elsewhere.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Brock Boeser’s agent declined to comment and Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford did not respond to a text message. Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said yesterday that he had no idea about Elliotte Friedman’s report.

Finding someone who is able right now to take on a $6.65 million contract for two more years seems unlikely but remains open.

Boeser on Saturday night after Friedman’s report came out.

“I’m not commenting on that,” Boeser said. “I’ve already got a lot of emotions today.

“That’s the last thing on my mind right now. I’m just happy that our team got to two points and I got to play and help contribute to our team.”

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: The latest on Brock Boeser just adds to the drama that has surrounded the Vancouver Canucks this season.

The Canucks don’t want to trade their most valuable trade assets just yet. They would rather trade their supporting pieces that are on expensive contracts – Boeser, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, and Tanner Pearson. Garland is the only player of that group that doesn’t have any trade protection.

Boeser being available is not a surprise, though the dynamics changed a bit with Friedman’s report that Boeser’s agent can talk to teams.

The Athletic confirmed on Sunday that Boeser hasn’t asked for a trade. Boeser’s reps and the Canucks have mutually agreed that they should look for a fit elsewhere.

If they are able to trade Boeser, even internally there is the feeling that the return will only be average. The Canucks are looking to gain some offseason salary cap flexibility. The return may look unbalanced if they’re taking back expiring contracts.