NHL Rumors: Can the Wild Afford Fiala? If Not, Could the Senators Trade for Him?

Will it be possible for the Wild to bring Fiala back next season?

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that there is some “uncertainty” surrounding being able to bring pending restricted free agent forward Kevin Fiala back next season.

“We’d love to have Kevin back. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible. I’m uncertain. I am. We can do anything, but at what cost?”

Could the Senators work out a deal for Fiala? Would his extension scare them off?

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is hoping to be able to add an impact player this offseason. One potential player the Senators could target this offseason is Minnesota Wild pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala.

If the Wild don’t clear out some other salary cap space. they may be forced to trade Fiala.

He made $5.1 million on a one-year deal and will be looking for a raise. Fiala commented on Monday that even he’s unsure about his future.

Should the Senators include their 2022 first-round pick, seventh overall in a Fiala trade? The Athletic writer Michael Russo thinks the Wild would want the No. 7 and another piece – a goalie or center prospect. The Wild can’t take salary back.

The Wild likely won’t be able to re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury to go along with Cam Talbot, so they will likely be looking for a cheap backup.

Would the No. 7 and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (one-way deal) for Fiala get it done?

If using last offseasons Sam Reinhart trade as a Fiala comparable – 2022 first-round pick (could be No. 32 if the Panthers win) and goalie prospect Devon Levi.

A long-term extension for Fiala could be in the $7.5 to $8 million per year range, which could possibly be too much for the Senators. Within the next one to two years, the Senators will need to extend Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson.

If the Senators could get that number down to the $6.5 million range and for around three years, it would allow them to be a bit more flexible.