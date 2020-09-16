NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Blues, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Panthers

Canadiens interested in Krug?

NHL Watcher: Pierre McGuire on TSN 1200 on the Montreal Canadiens and Bruins pending free agent defenseman Torey Krug: “They’ve also talked about getting Torey Krug in, I don’t know if that’s going to work out…Petry would know Krug very well, another Michigan guy.”

Pietrangelo a little disappointed so far … Potential landing spots if he hits free agency

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is a little disappointed that there haven’t been much contract talks and not much progress.

“It’s been a little disappointing that we haven’t been able to get a deal done, obviously,” he added. “But this is the situation that we’re in, we’re over three weeks away from Oct. 9. There hasn’t been a whole lot of discussion where things are at. We’ll see if things pick up here shortly. There hasn’t been much in terms of progress. But at the same time, I guess anything can happen, over the next couple of weeks when it comes down to crunch time when a free agent starts to look forward knowing Oct. 9 is just a couple of weeks away.”

Would he sign the Blues eventual final offer before free agency starts or is idea of testing the market too close to pass up now?

A source is saying the Blues made a contract offer after their season ended, which obviously appears wasn’t enough.

His wife is from St. Louis and they have lots of roots in the city. Pietrangelo and his wife do realize that they may have to move, but they will do what is best for the family.

Options for Pietrangelo if he hits free agency.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Think that he’d be interested in playing for his hometown. The Leafs would have to move out salary, but he’d fill their most pressing need. The Leafs would try really hard to make it happen.

Vegas Golden Knights – Believe the Golden Knights would be like the Leafs and would be willing to make the trades to clear the cap space to sign Pietrangelo.

Florida Panthers – The Panthers may be watching their salary but they could use a boost to their blue line and they aren’t far off from being good. Could see them making a call.