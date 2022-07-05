NHL Rumors: Canadiens, DeBrusk, Puljujarvi, Kane, Edler, and Stecher

Anything is possible for the Canadiens

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes: “It’s possible we’ll trade up, it’s possible we’ll trade out. All possibilities are open.”

Eric Engels: Hughes on their second first-round pick: “I think there’s a stronger chance we’ll move up with our second pick in the first round than there is we’ll trade the first pick.”

GM Hughes on Jeff Petry

Blain Potvin: Canadiens GM Hughes on the future of defenseman Jeff Petry with the Canadiens: “If we don’t feel comfortable that in trading Jeff Petry, we’re advancing the interests of the Montreal Canadiens, we won’t make that move”

Jake DeBrusk rescinds trade request

Ryan Rishaug: Rick Valette, the agent for Jake DeBrusk said that he talked to Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and the trade request the DeBrusk made earlier in the season has been rescinded. DeBrusk would be happy to stay with the Bruins. He’s under contract at $4 million for two more years.

The Bruins could still trade him but it seems unlikely.

Oilers shopping Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Edmonton Oilers are actively shopping forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

There are some teams that are interested and it will be interesting to see a deal gets done by the draft.

Jim Matheson: “I would hold on to Jesse for 1 more year on new contract but if Oilers trade him how about we wait until deal is made before big howl, OK. Most likely it would be for somebody else’s former 1st rounder unless Jesse in package or in trade for Kane if SJ still has his rights”

UFAs eyeing the Oilers and Evander Kane situation

Bob Stauffer: Some players are seeing the Edmonton Oilers as contenders and have heard that some pending UFAs are paying attention to the Evander Kane – Oilers situation closely.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has said he’d like to re-sign forward Evander Kane. Believe that Kane is interested in signing a long-term deal with the OIlers.

Alex Edler and Troy Stecher waiting

Rick Dhaliwal: All is quiet with Los Angeles Kings pending UFA defensemen Alex Edler and Troy Stecher. Both are waiting as the Kings have lots of defensemen to deal with.